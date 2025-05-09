DJ Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist (YIEL LN) Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-May-2025 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 08-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 106.1316 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2432314 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN LEI Code: 213800ARODHGWDP8MQ71 Sequence No.: 387349 EQS News ID: 2134010 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 09, 2025 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)