Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
09.05.25 | 15:29
1,370 Euro
+1,48 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3601,66019:44
Dow Jones News
09.05.2025 19:09 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-May-2025 / 17:34 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
9 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               9 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      99,847 
Highest price paid per share:         119.80p 
Lowest price paid per share:          118.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 118.9611p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 313,513,262 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (313,513,262) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      118.9611p                    99,847

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
677              118.40          08:29:07         00335479717TRLO1     XLON 
693              118.80          08:41:14         00335483253TRLO1     XLON 
621              118.80          08:42:22         00335483666TRLO1     XLON 
48               118.80          08:49:11         00335486293TRLO1     XLON 
452              118.80          08:49:11         00335486294TRLO1     XLON 
169              118.80          08:49:11         00335486295TRLO1     XLON 
48               118.80          08:49:20         00335486326TRLO1     XLON 
621              118.80          08:49:20         00335486327TRLO1     XLON 
65000             118.80          08:49:29         00335486356TRLO1     XLON 
675              119.00          09:23:15         00335495454TRLO1     XLON 
452              118.80          09:50:00         00335501445TRLO1     XLON 
244              118.80          09:50:00         00335501446TRLO1     XLON 
1556              119.00          10:10:41         00335505520TRLO1     XLON 
292              119.00          10:10:41         00335505521TRLO1     XLON 
262              119.00          10:10:41         00335505522TRLO1     XLON 
285              119.00          10:10:41         00335505523TRLO1     XLON 
91               119.00          10:10:41         00335505524TRLO1     XLON 
296              119.20          11:10:05         00335516571TRLO1     XLON 
285              119.20          11:10:05         00335516572TRLO1     XLON 
123              119.40          11:39:54         00335517611TRLO1     XLON 
500              119.40          11:50:31         00335517802TRLO1     XLON 
160              119.40          11:50:31         00335517803TRLO1     XLON 
452              119.60          12:23:05         00335518715TRLO1     XLON 
683              119.40          12:26:43         00335518915TRLO1     XLON 
616              119.20          12:26:50         00335518956TRLO1     XLON 
58               119.20          12:27:17         00335519013TRLO1     XLON 
592              119.20          12:27:17         00335519014TRLO1     XLON 
24               119.20          12:27:17         00335519015TRLO1     XLON 
76               119.60          13:14:55         00335520163TRLO1     XLON 
71               119.60          13:14:55         00335520164TRLO1     XLON 
708              119.40          13:15:59         00335520178TRLO1     XLON 
173              119.20          13:30:45         00335520418TRLO1     XLON 
320              119.20          14:04:51         00335521105TRLO1     XLON 
355              119.20          14:04:53         00335521117TRLO1     XLON 
674              119.20          14:04:53         00335521118TRLO1     XLON 
320              119.20          14:04:53         00335521119TRLO1     XLON 
272              119.40          14:30:29         00335521766TRLO1     XLON 
675              119.60          14:34:56         00335521882TRLO1     XLON 
675              119.40          14:38:31         00335521945TRLO1     XLON 
4882              119.20          14:38:31         00335521946TRLO1     XLON 
1442              119.20          14:38:31         00335521947TRLO1     XLON 
1396              119.40          14:38:50         00335521958TRLO1     XLON 
650              119.40          15:20:02         00335524062TRLO1     XLON 
700              119.20          15:42:30         00335525067TRLO1     XLON 
700              119.20          15:42:30         00335525068TRLO1     XLON 
1382              119.20          15:42:30         00335525069TRLO1     XLON 
359              119.20          15:42:30         00335525070TRLO1     XLON 
234              119.20          15:42:39         00335525073TRLO1     XLON 
1181              119.20          15:42:39         00335525074TRLO1     XLON 
328              119.60          16:06:06         00335526497TRLO1     XLON 
170              119.60          16:06:06         00335526498TRLO1     XLON 
673              119.40          16:06:06         00335526499TRLO1     XLON 
183              119.60          16:07:41         00335526576TRLO1     XLON 
323              119.60          16:07:42         00335526577TRLO1     XLON 
5               119.60          16:08:29         00335526602TRLO1     XLON 
291              119.80          16:18:41         00335527339TRLO1     XLON 
294              119.80          16:18:41         00335527340TRLO1     XLON 
288              119.80          16:18:41         00335527341TRLO1     XLON 
343              119.80          16:18:41         00335527342TRLO1     XLON 
306              119.80          16:18:41         00335527343TRLO1     XLON 
352              119.80          16:18:41         00335527344TRLO1     XLON 
441              119.80          16:18:49         00335527348TRLO1     XLON 
318              119.80          16:18:50         00335527349TRLO1     XLON 
352              119.80          16:18:50         00335527350TRLO1     XLON 
1960              119.60          16:18:50         00335527351TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2025 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.