TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan slowed for the second straight month, rising just 2.4 percent on year to 636.545 trillion yen, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.That's down from 2.8 percent in March and 3.0 percent in February.Excluding trusts, bank lending was up an annual 2.6 percent to 558.171 trillion yen, down from 3.0 percent in the previous month.Lending from trusts rose 1.3 percent on year to 78.373 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks surged an annual 21.0 percent to 5.803 trillion yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX