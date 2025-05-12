CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies un the Asian session on Monday.The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 93.99 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 93.21.Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 5-day highs of 1.7466 and 0.8961 from last week's closing quotes of 1.7542 and 0.8937, respectively.Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.6433 and 1.0852 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6412 and 1.0833, respectively.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 96.00 against the yen, 1.71 against the euro, 0.91 against the loonie, 0.65 against the greenback and 1.10 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX