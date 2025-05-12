BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The yen fell to nearly a 2-week low of 164.21 against the euro, nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 194.21 against the pound and more than a 1-month low of 146.28 against the U.S. dollar, from last week's closing quotes of 163.50, 193.41 and 145.36, respectively.Against the Swiss franc, the yen edged down to 175.21 from Friday's closing value of 174.83.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 166.00 against the euro, 196.00 against the pound, 150.00 against the greenback and 178.00 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX