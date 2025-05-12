Australian researchers have identified five contaminants that could increase damp heat-induced degradation in TOPCon and heterojunction cells and modules. Their analysis has shown these contaminants could originate from improper handling during cell or module processing. Researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia have identified five different "hidden contaminants" that could potentially exhacerbate damp heat (DP)-induced degradation in solar cells and modules based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) or heterojunction (HJT) design. "HJT and TOPCon are much more ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...