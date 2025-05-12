Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2025 07:06 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EfTEN United Property Fund distributes 1.416 million euros to investors

Finanznachrichten News

EfTEN Capital AS, as the management company of the EfTEN United Property Fund (stock market ticker EFCUPFFT, ISIN code EE3500001609) decided to make a cash distribution of 57 euro cents per unit from the fund to the unitholders. The distribution constitutes 7% of the fund's latest closing price.

This is the first distribution of the EfTEN United Property Fund in 2025. Since the listing of EfTEN United Property Fund on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock market in May 2022, the fund has made distributions in the amount of 1,23 euros per unit.

The distribution is based on receipts from the fund's four underlying funds (EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS, EfTEN Kinnisvarafond II AS, EfTEN Residential Fund, EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5) and from the Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ development project.

The list of unitholders eligible for distribution will be fixed as of the end of the business day of the settlement system of the securities registry (record date) on May 20, 2025. Based on the above, the day of changing the rights related to the units of the fund (ex-date) is May 19, 2025. Starting from that date, the person acquiring the units of the fund does not participate in this distribution.

The distribution to unitholders will be made on May 29, 2025 via cash transfer to unitholder's bank account and is subject to taxation according to the law.

Kristjan Tamla
Managing Director
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.