EfTEN United Property Fund distributes 1.416 million euros to investors

EfTEN Capital AS, as the management company of the EfTEN United Property Fund (stock market ticker EFCUPFFT, ISIN code EE3500001609) decided to make a cash distribution of 57 euro cents per unit from the fund to the unitholders. The distribution constitutes 7% of the fund's latest closing price.

This is the first distribution of the EfTEN United Property Fund in 2025. Since the listing of EfTEN United Property Fund on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock market in May 2022, the fund has made distributions in the amount of 1,23 euros per unit.

The distribution is based on receipts from the fund's four underlying funds (EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS, EfTEN Kinnisvarafond II AS, EfTEN Residential Fund, EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5) and from the Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ development project.

The list of unitholders eligible for distribution will be fixed as of the end of the business day of the settlement system of the securities registry (record date) on May 20, 2025. Based on the above, the day of changing the rights related to the units of the fund (ex-date) is May 19, 2025. Starting from that date, the person acquiring the units of the fund does not participate in this distribution.

The distribution to unitholders will be made on May 29, 2025 via cash transfer to unitholder's bank account and is subject to taxation according to the law.

Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee