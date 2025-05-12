DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU LN) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 09-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 317.5344 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3973811 CODE: CMU LN ISIN: LU1602144575 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU LN LEI Code: 2221007ZZU8XN39KWS32 Sequence No.: 387542 EQS News ID: 2134790 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2134790&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2025 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)