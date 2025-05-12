DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist (MWOZ LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2025 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 37.2653 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23376153 CODE: MWOZ LN ISIN: IE000QIF5N15 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000QIF5N15 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWOZ LN LEI Code: 213800JCKPCJEJ6DXK44 Sequence No.: 387673 EQS News ID: 2135056 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2135056&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2025 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)