DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc (PR1T LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2025 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.5444 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1309816 CODE: PR1T LN ISIN: LU2182388665 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388665 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1T LN LEI Code: 213800EG3XFS9NYHF860 Sequence No.: 387686 EQS News ID: 2135082 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2135082&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2025 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)