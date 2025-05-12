WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices tumbled to a one-and-a-half-week low on Monday due to easing trade and geopolitical tensions.A stronger dollar amid easing U.S. recession fears also weighed on the precious metal.Spot gold tumbled 2.9 percent to $3,227.43 per ounce in early European trade, while U.S. gold futures were down 3.3 percent at $3,232.56.The U.S. and China have issued a joint statement post their tariff-related talks over the weekend in Geneva.Accordingly, both nations have announced a temporary rollback of trade levies for an initial 90-day period.Following two days of negotiations, the combined 145 percent U.S. duties on most Chinese imports will now be reduced to 30 percent, including the rate linked to fentanyl.In return, China will be reducing tariffs on U.S. goods from 125 percent to 10 percent. The easing is effective from May 14.On the geopolitical front, India and Pakistan have reached a mutual ceasefire after days of attacks and retaliatory strikes.India said it had achieved main objectives and warned of a fierce & punitive response to any future Pakistani violations. A DGMO-level talk with Pakistan is scheduled this evening.Elsewhere, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday proposed direct talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul that he said should be aimed at bringing a durable peace and eliminating the root causes of the war.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX