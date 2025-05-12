Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Key highlights of Touchmark Bancshares' results for the first quarter of 2025 include:

The company hired Bobby Krimmel to succeed Dr. J.J. Shah as the President and CEO of Touchmark National Bank;

One new SBA Banker was added; and

New company strategy to grow local market customer relationships has been established.

"Our first quarter results reflected the beginning of a transition period for Touchmark to grow its balance sheet with an emphasis on developing local banking relationships in our primary market," said Bobby Krimmel. "We have defined our primary market as 25 miles from our home office in Alpharetta and are actively pursuing local customer relationships with a healthy pipeline building for both loan and deposit opportunities."

"The reduction in net income during the first quarter of 2025 was driven by lower loan balances compared to the prior year. We hired two local bankers to help us grow our loan portfolio with one focused on SBA banking relationships and started during the first quarter of 2025 while the second banker was added in April 2025 with a focus on conventional lending opportunities. The company remains optimistic that our strategy to grow Touchmark with a relationship banking focus will deliver long-term, sustainable performance to our shareholders."

First Quarter 2025 Results of Operations

Net income decreased 48.4% to $733,000 from $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2024;

Net interest income fell by 14.4% to $2.9 million from $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2024;

Total loans declined by $16.3 million, or 4.3%, during the first quarter of 2025;

Efficiency increased to 59.22% compared to 52.42% from the first quarter of 2024;

Total noninterest expense decreased by 11.3% to $1.8 million from the first quarter of 2024; and

Book value per share increased to $16.14 from $16.06 from the first quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees, remained at $7.6 million of total assets for the first quarter of 2025, down from $13.4 million from the first quarter of 2024;

Net charge-offs to average loans declined to 0.60% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 4.74% for the fourth quarter of 2024; and

Allowance for credit losses represented 0.58% of total loans outstanding as of the first quarter of 2025.

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of March 31, 2025, Touchmark reported total assets of $432 million and total shareholders' equity of $72 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Touchmark's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as "opportunities," "prospects," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of Touchmark and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Touchmark or on its behalf. Touchmark disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(unaudited)









March 31,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024 (1) ASSETS Cash and due from banks

$ 725

$ 1,184

Interest-bearing deposits

40,866

41,408

Federal funds sold

5,175

5,175

Total cash and cash equivalents

46,766

47,767

Securities:









Available-for-sale

9,957

10,019

Equity securities

1,598

1,654

Loans, net of deferred fees

362,836

379,419

Allowance for credit losses

(2,092)

(2,358)

Net loans

360,744

377,061

Bank premises and equipment, net

1,256

1,217

Other Real Estate

6,888

6,888

Deferred tax asset

1,079

1,112

Other assets

4,133

4,573

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 432,421

$ 450,291 LIABILITIES Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing

$ 13,676

$ 16,957

Interest-bearing

340,423

352,590

Total deposits

354,099

369,547

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6,077

9,331

TOTAL LIABILITIES

360,176

378,878 SHAREHOLDERS' Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares







EQUITY authorized; 4,475,891 shares issued and outstanding as of









the periods presented

45

45

Additional paid-in capital

46,881

46,881

Retained earnings

25,999

25,266

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(680)

(779)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

72,245

71,413













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 432,421

$ 450,291









(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2024.

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

INTEREST AND Interest and fees on loans $ 6,202

$ 7,906

DIVIDEND Income on investment securities







INCOME Taxable interest 103

117



Interest from federal funds sold and other 488

798



Total interest income 6,793

8,821

INTEREST Interest on deposits 3,855

5,389

EXPENSE Interest on borrowings -

-



Total interest expense 3,855

5,389



Net interest income 2,938

3,432



Provision for credit losses 295

-



Net interest income after provision 2,643

3,432

NONINTEREST









INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts 3

4



Loan servicing fees 110

124



Other noninterest income 49

391



Total noninterest income 162

519

NONINTEREST Salaries and employee benefits 983

1,056

EXPENSE Net occupancy expense 67

69



Foreclosed Real Estate Expenses 53

242



Data processing expense 94

85



Referral Fees for Gov't Guaranteed Loans 28

0



Loan Collection Expense 5

165



Audits and exams expense 45

42



Board Expenses 173

62



Supervisory Assessments 93

146



Other noninterest expense 295

204



Total noninterest expense 1,836

2,071



Income before provision for income taxes 969

1,880



Provision for income taxes 236

460



Net income available to common shareholders $ 733

$ 1,420















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 4,475,891

4,475,891



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 4,630,473

4,630,473



Earnings per share $ 0.16

$ 0.32



Diluted earnings per share $ 0.16

$ 0.31



TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024 Results of Operations:

















Interest income $ 6,793

$ 7,301

$ 7,873

$ 7,832

$ 8,821 Interest expense 3,855

4,285

4,697

4,979

5,389 Net interest income 2,938

3,016

3,176

2,853

3,432 Provision for credit losses 295

2,240

150

186

- Non-interest income 162

4

884

1,189

519 Non-interest expense and non-controlling

interest - preferred stock of subsidiary 1,836

1,256

1,908

2,392

2,071 Income before income taxes 969

(476)

2,002

1,464

1,880 Income taxes 236

(184)

491

363

460 Net income for common shareholders $ 733

$ (292)

$ 1,511

$ 1,101

$ 1,420 Per Share Data:

















Basic earnings per share $ 0.16

$ (0.07)

$ 0.34

$ 0.25

$ 0.32 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.16

$ (0.07)

$ 0.33

$ 0.24

$ 0.31 Book value per share $ 16.14

$ 15.95

$ 16.72

$ 16.32

$ 16.06 Weighted average shares outstanding per

quarter - basic 4,475,891

4,475,891

4,475,891

4,475,891

4,475,891 Weighted average shares outstanding per

quarter - diluted 4,630,473

4,630,473

4,630,473

4,630,473

4,630,473 Financial Condition Data and Ratios:

















Loans, net of deferred fees $ 362,836

$ 379,419

$ 389,679

$ 410,711

$ 435,918 Allowance for credit losses $ (2,092)

$ (2,358)

$ (4,673)

$ (4,858)

$ (4,647) Total assets $ 432,421

$ 450,291

$ 464,973

$ 480,229

$ 504,926 Total deposits $ 354,099

$ 369,547

$ 382,641

$ 398,841

$ 424,339 Net interest margin 2.71 %

2.72 %

2.75 %

2.35 %

2.65 % Efficiency 58.68 %

44.81 %

46.56 %

57.36 %

51.99 %



















Asset Quality Data and Ratios:

















Total nonperforming assets $ 23,042

$ 23,039

$ 27,735

$ 30,089

$ 29,971 Total nonperforming assets, net of

government guarantees 7,553

7,552

11,059

13,450

13,423 Nonperforming assets to total assets 5.33 %

5.13 %

5.95 %

6.26 %

5.93 % Nonperforming assets to total assets, net of

government guarantees 1.75 %

1.68 %

2.37 %

2.80 %

2.65 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.58 %

0.62 %

1.20 %

1.18 %

1.07 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(annualized) 0.60 %

4.74 %

0.34 %

(0.01 %)

0.31 %























SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.