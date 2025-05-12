Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.05.2025
Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

Finanznachrichten News

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Key highlights of Touchmark Bancshares' results for the first quarter of 2025 include:

  • The company hired Bobby Krimmel to succeed Dr. J.J. Shah as the President and CEO of Touchmark National Bank;
  • One new SBA Banker was added; and
  • New company strategy to grow local market customer relationships has been established.

"Our first quarter results reflected the beginning of a transition period for Touchmark to grow its balance sheet with an emphasis on developing local banking relationships in our primary market," said Bobby Krimmel. "We have defined our primary market as 25 miles from our home office in Alpharetta and are actively pursuing local customer relationships with a healthy pipeline building for both loan and deposit opportunities."

"The reduction in net income during the first quarter of 2025 was driven by lower loan balances compared to the prior year. We hired two local bankers to help us grow our loan portfolio with one focused on SBA banking relationships and started during the first quarter of 2025 while the second banker was added in April 2025 with a focus on conventional lending opportunities. The company remains optimistic that our strategy to grow Touchmark with a relationship banking focus will deliver long-term, sustainable performance to our shareholders."

First Quarter 2025 Results of Operations

  • Net income decreased 48.4% to $733,000 from $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2024;
  • Net interest income fell by 14.4% to $2.9 million from $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2024;
  • Total loans declined by $16.3 million, or 4.3%, during the first quarter of 2025;
  • Efficiency increased to 59.22% compared to 52.42% from the first quarter of 2024;
  • Total noninterest expense decreased by 11.3% to $1.8 million from the first quarter of 2024; and
  • Book value per share increased to $16.14 from $16.06 from the first quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees, remained at $7.6 million of total assets for the first quarter of 2025, down from $13.4 million from the first quarter of 2024;
  • Net charge-offs to average loans declined to 0.60% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 4.74% for the fourth quarter of 2024; and
  • Allowance for credit losses represented 0.58% of total loans outstanding as of the first quarter of 2025.

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of March 31, 2025, Touchmark reported total assets of $432 million and total shareholders' equity of $72 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Touchmark's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as "opportunities," "prospects," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of Touchmark and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Touchmark or on its behalf. Touchmark disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(unaudited)






March 31,


December 31,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2025


2024 (1)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks


$

725


$

1,184


Interest-bearing deposits


40,866


41,408


Federal funds sold


5,175


5,175


Total cash and cash equivalents


46,766


47,767


Securities:






Available-for-sale


9,957


10,019


Equity securities


1,598


1,654


Loans, net of deferred fees


362,836


379,419


Allowance for credit losses


(2,092)


(2,358)


Net loans


360,744


377,061


Bank premises and equipment, net


1,256


1,217


Other Real Estate


6,888


6,888


Deferred tax asset


1,079


1,112


Other assets


4,133


4,573


TOTAL ASSETS


$

432,421


$

450,291

LIABILITIES

Deposits:






Noninterest-bearing


$

13,676


$

16,957


Interest-bearing


340,423


352,590


Total deposits


354,099


369,547


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


6,077


9,331


TOTAL LIABILITIES


360,176


378,878

SHAREHOLDERS'

Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares





EQUITY

authorized; 4,475,891 shares issued and outstanding as of






the periods presented


45


45


Additional paid-in capital


46,881


46,881


Retained earnings


25,999


25,266


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(680)


(779)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


72,245


71,413








TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

432,421


$

450,291





(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2024.

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended

March 31,



(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025


2024


INTEREST AND

Interest and fees on loans

$

6,202


$

7,906


DIVIDEND

Income on investment securities





INCOME

Taxable interest

103


117



Interest from federal funds sold and other

488


798



Total interest income

6,793


8,821


INTEREST

Interest on deposits

3,855


5,389


EXPENSE

Interest on borrowings

-


-



Total interest expense

3,855


5,389



Net interest income

2,938


3,432



Provision for credit losses

295


-



Net interest income after provision

2,643


3,432


NONINTEREST






INCOME

Service fees on deposit accounts

3


4



Loan servicing fees

110


124



Other noninterest income

49


391



Total noninterest income

162


519


NONINTEREST

Salaries and employee benefits

983


1,056


EXPENSE

Net occupancy expense

67


69



Foreclosed Real Estate Expenses

53


242



Data processing expense

94


85



Referral Fees for Gov't Guaranteed Loans

28


0



Loan Collection Expense

5


165



Audits and exams expense

45


42



Board Expenses

173


62



Supervisory Assessments

93


146



Other noninterest expense

295


204



Total noninterest expense

1,836


2,071



Income before provision for income taxes

969


1,880



Provision for income taxes

236


460



Net income available to common shareholders

$

733


$

1,420









Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

4,475,891


4,475,891



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

4,630,473


4,630,473



Earnings per share

$

0.16


$

0.32



Diluted earnings per share

$

0.16


$

0.31


TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024


June 30,
2024


March 31,
2024

Results of Operations:










Interest income

$

6,793


$

7,301


$

7,873


$

7,832


$

8,821

Interest expense

3,855


4,285


4,697


4,979


5,389

Net interest income

2,938


3,016


3,176


2,853


3,432

Provision for credit losses

295


2,240


150


186


-

Non-interest income

162


4


884


1,189


519

Non-interest expense and non-controlling
interest - preferred stock of subsidiary

1,836


1,256


1,908


2,392


2,071

Income before income taxes

969


(476)


2,002


1,464


1,880

Income taxes

236


(184)


491


363


460

Net income for common shareholders

$

733


$

(292)


$

1,511


$

1,101


$

1,420

Per Share Data:










Basic earnings per share

$

0.16


$

(0.07)


$

0.34


$

0.25


$

0.32

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.16


$

(0.07)


$

0.33


$

0.24


$

0.31

Book value per share

$

16.14


$

15.95


$

16.72


$

16.32


$

16.06

Weighted average shares outstanding per
quarter - basic

4,475,891


4,475,891


4,475,891


4,475,891


4,475,891

Weighted average shares outstanding per
quarter - diluted

4,630,473


4,630,473


4,630,473


4,630,473


4,630,473

Financial Condition Data and Ratios:










Loans, net of deferred fees

$

362,836


$

379,419


$

389,679


$

410,711


$

435,918

Allowance for credit losses

$

(2,092)


$

(2,358)


$

(4,673)


$

(4,858)


$

(4,647)

Total assets

$

432,421


$

450,291


$

464,973


$

480,229


$

504,926

Total deposits

$

354,099


$

369,547


$

382,641


$

398,841


$

424,339

Net interest margin

2.71 %


2.72 %


2.75 %


2.35 %


2.65 %

Efficiency

58.68 %


44.81 %


46.56 %


57.36 %


51.99 %











Asset Quality Data and Ratios:










Total nonperforming assets

$

23,042


$

23,039


$

27,735


$

30,089


$

29,971

Total nonperforming assets, net of
government guarantees

7,553


7,552


11,059


13,450


13,423

Nonperforming assets to total assets

5.33 %


5.13 %


5.95 %


6.26 %


5.93 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets, net of
government guarantees

1.75 %


1.68 %


2.37 %


2.80 %


2.65 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.58 %


0.62 %


1.20 %


1.18 %


1.07 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
(annualized)

0.60 %


4.74 %


0.34 %


(0.01 %)


0.31 %












SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.

