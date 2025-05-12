Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025.
Key highlights of Touchmark Bancshares' results for the first quarter of 2025 include:
- The company hired Bobby Krimmel to succeed Dr. J.J. Shah as the President and CEO of Touchmark National Bank;
- One new SBA Banker was added; and
- New company strategy to grow local market customer relationships has been established.
"Our first quarter results reflected the beginning of a transition period for Touchmark to grow its balance sheet with an emphasis on developing local banking relationships in our primary market," said Bobby Krimmel. "We have defined our primary market as 25 miles from our home office in Alpharetta and are actively pursuing local customer relationships with a healthy pipeline building for both loan and deposit opportunities."
"The reduction in net income during the first quarter of 2025 was driven by lower loan balances compared to the prior year. We hired two local bankers to help us grow our loan portfolio with one focused on SBA banking relationships and started during the first quarter of 2025 while the second banker was added in April 2025 with a focus on conventional lending opportunities. The company remains optimistic that our strategy to grow Touchmark with a relationship banking focus will deliver long-term, sustainable performance to our shareholders."
First Quarter 2025 Results of Operations
- Net income decreased 48.4% to $733,000 from $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2024;
- Net interest income fell by 14.4% to $2.9 million from $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2024;
- Total loans declined by $16.3 million, or 4.3%, during the first quarter of 2025;
- Efficiency increased to 59.22% compared to 52.42% from the first quarter of 2024;
- Total noninterest expense decreased by 11.3% to $1.8 million from the first quarter of 2024; and
- Book value per share increased to $16.14 from $16.06 from the first quarter of 2024.
Asset Quality
- Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees, remained at $7.6 million of total assets for the first quarter of 2025, down from $13.4 million from the first quarter of 2024;
- Net charge-offs to average loans declined to 0.60% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 4.74% for the fourth quarter of 2024; and
- Allowance for credit losses represented 0.58% of total loans outstanding as of the first quarter of 2025.
About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank
Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of March 31, 2025, Touchmark reported total assets of $432 million and total shareholders' equity of $72 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024 (1)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
725
$
1,184
Interest-bearing deposits
40,866
41,408
Federal funds sold
5,175
5,175
Total cash and cash equivalents
46,766
47,767
Securities:
Available-for-sale
9,957
10,019
Equity securities
1,598
1,654
Loans, net of deferred fees
362,836
379,419
Allowance for credit losses
(2,092)
(2,358)
Net loans
360,744
377,061
Bank premises and equipment, net
1,256
1,217
Other Real Estate
6,888
6,888
Deferred tax asset
1,079
1,112
Other assets
4,133
4,573
TOTAL ASSETS
$
432,421
$
450,291
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
13,676
$
16,957
Interest-bearing
340,423
352,590
Total deposits
354,099
369,547
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6,077
9,331
TOTAL LIABILITIES
360,176
378,878
SHAREHOLDERS'
Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares
EQUITY
authorized; 4,475,891 shares issued and outstanding as of
the periods presented
45
45
Additional paid-in capital
46,881
46,881
Retained earnings
25,999
25,266
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(680)
(779)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
72,245
71,413
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
432,421
$
450,291
(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2024.
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
INTEREST AND
Interest and fees on loans
$
6,202
$
7,906
DIVIDEND
Income on investment securities
INCOME
Taxable interest
103
117
Interest from federal funds sold and other
488
798
Total interest income
6,793
8,821
INTEREST
Interest on deposits
3,855
5,389
EXPENSE
Interest on borrowings
-
-
Total interest expense
3,855
5,389
Net interest income
2,938
3,432
Provision for credit losses
295
-
Net interest income after provision
2,643
3,432
NONINTEREST
INCOME
Service fees on deposit accounts
3
4
Loan servicing fees
110
124
Other noninterest income
49
391
Total noninterest income
162
519
NONINTEREST
Salaries and employee benefits
983
1,056
EXPENSE
Net occupancy expense
67
69
Foreclosed Real Estate Expenses
53
242
Data processing expense
94
85
Referral Fees for Gov't Guaranteed Loans
28
0
Loan Collection Expense
5
165
Audits and exams expense
45
42
Board Expenses
173
62
Supervisory Assessments
93
146
Other noninterest expense
295
204
Total noninterest expense
1,836
2,071
Income before provision for income taxes
969
1,880
Provision for income taxes
236
460
Net income available to common shareholders
$
733
$
1,420
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
4,475,891
4,475,891
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
4,630,473
4,630,473
Earnings per share
$
0.16
$
0.32
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.16
$
0.31
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$
6,793
$
7,301
$
7,873
$
7,832
$
8,821
Interest expense
3,855
4,285
4,697
4,979
5,389
Net interest income
2,938
3,016
3,176
2,853
3,432
Provision for credit losses
295
2,240
150
186
-
Non-interest income
162
4
884
1,189
519
Non-interest expense and non-controlling
1,836
1,256
1,908
2,392
2,071
Income before income taxes
969
(476)
2,002
1,464
1,880
Income taxes
236
(184)
491
363
460
Net income for common shareholders
$
733
$
(292)
$
1,511
$
1,101
$
1,420
Per Share Data:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.16
$
(0.07)
$
0.34
$
0.25
$
0.32
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.16
$
(0.07)
$
0.33
$
0.24
$
0.31
Book value per share
$
16.14
$
15.95
$
16.72
$
16.32
$
16.06
Weighted average shares outstanding per
4,475,891
4,475,891
4,475,891
4,475,891
4,475,891
Weighted average shares outstanding per
4,630,473
4,630,473
4,630,473
4,630,473
4,630,473
Financial Condition Data and Ratios:
Loans, net of deferred fees
$
362,836
$
379,419
$
389,679
$
410,711
$
435,918
Allowance for credit losses
$
(2,092)
$
(2,358)
$
(4,673)
$
(4,858)
$
(4,647)
Total assets
|
$
432,421
$
450,291
$
464,973
$
480,229
$
504,926
Total deposits
$
354,099
$
369,547
$
382,641
$
398,841
$
424,339
Net interest margin
2.71 %
2.72 %
2.75 %
2.35 %
2.65 %
Efficiency
58.68 %
44.81 %
46.56 %
57.36 %
51.99 %
Asset Quality Data and Ratios:
Total nonperforming assets
$
23,042
$
23,039
$
27,735
$
30,089
$
29,971
Total nonperforming assets, net of
7,553
7,552
11,059
13,450
13,423
Nonperforming assets to total assets
5.33 %
5.13 %
5.95 %
6.26 %
5.93 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets, net of
1.75 %
1.68 %
2.37 %
2.80 %
2.65 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.58 %
0.62 %
1.20 %
1.18 %
1.07 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.60 %
4.74 %
0.34 %
(0.01 %)
0.31 %
