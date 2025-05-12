AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. Announces First Quarter Earnings Webcast

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / AsiaFIN Holdings Corp . (OTCQB:ASFH), a leading fintech financial ecosystem enabler, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the close of the U.S. capital markets on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp will hold a webcast on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (20:30 MYT) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter 2025, in more detail.

AsiaFIN management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Earnings and Q&A Webcast

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time: 8:30 ET (20:30 MYT)

To register for the webcast, please click here Webcast Registration with your name and organization and whether you are an investor or investment research analyst. Please join the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty joining the webcast please contact asfh@fnkir.com.

A webcast replay and transcript will be available here Corporate News - AsiaFIN and the presentation will be available here SEC Filings - AsiaFIN within 24 hours of the meeting.

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a US listed, Nevada, USA Corporation, operates through its wholly owned Malaysia, Hong Kong and StarFIN Holdings Ltd subsidiaries. AsiaFIN's mission is to become the "financial ecosystem enabler" through its solutions in Fintech; Regulatory Technology (REGTECH); ESG Consultancy & Reporting and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services. AsiaFIN provides services to over 90+ financial institutions and over 100 corporate clients in the Asia and Middle east region including Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Singapore and now in Saudi Arabia. AsiaFIN's clients are central banks, financial institutions and large corporation. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com

Investors & Media Contact:

Tom Baumann

FNK IR

646.349.6641

asfh@fnkir.com

