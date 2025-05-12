Installers, manufacturers, scientists and users at the Smarter E Europe event - held last week in Munich, Germany - discussed PV home storage, energy management systems (EMS), and key challenges in the implementation of Germany's new solar provisions. From pv magazine Germany pv magazine hosted this year's Focus event during The smarter E Europe 2025 trade show in Munich, Germany. More than 400 attendees from the installation sector, manufacturing, academia, and end users spent two hours discussing current developments to optimize residential solar power use. The discussion focused on home energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...