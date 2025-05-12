Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12
[12.05.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.05.25
IE000LZC9NM0
5,043,332.00
USD
0
38,811,474.88
7.6956
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.05.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,628,783.00
EUR
0
21,357,119.67
5.8855
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.05.25
IE000GETKIK8
1,935,016.00
GBP
0
19,904,544.56
10.2865
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
12.05.25
IE000XIITCN5
616,779.00
GBP
0
5,034,759.76
8.163