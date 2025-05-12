Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - Maxwell Nicholson, Chief Executive Office and Co-Founder, Blossom Social Investing ("Blossom"), joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate the milestone of reaching 250,000 investors on their platform.





Blossom is a social network for investors where over 250,000 members transparently share their portfolios and investing ideas, verified by linked brokerage accounts. Blossom is also a media partner of some of Canada's largest ETF providers, including BMO ETFs, Global X, Fidelity Canada, Harvest ETFs, and even the Toronto Stock Exchange, via a partnership promoting the TSX Venture-50 companies.

The TSX was proud to host over 100 of Blossom's shareholders and users at the TMX Market Centre in order to celebrate this record-setting raise!

