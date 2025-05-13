Anzeige
13.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
PHSC Plc - Trading Update

PHSC Plc - Trading Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

13 May 2025

PHSCPLC
("PHSC" or the "Company")

TradingUpdate

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that the Company's year-end management accounts, which are unaudited and still subject to change, show revenues for the financial year to 31 March 2025 of approximately £3.220m (FY 2024: £3.779m) and EBITDA of approximately £0.07m (FY 2024: £0.51m).

Despite a year-on-year reduction in Group turnover, the second half of the financial year to 31 March 2025 saw growth in sales across the Group of approximately 5 per cent. to £1.649m, compared to £1.571m in the first half of the year, resulting in EBITDA rising from £12k in H1 to £58k in H2.

For further information please contact:

PHSCplc

Nicola Coote Tel: 01622 717 700
Nicola.Coote@phsc.co.uk
www.phsc.plc.uk

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: 020 7409 3494
James Bellman

JamesBellman@strandhanson.co.uk

www.strandhanson.co.uk

Novum Securities (Broker) Tel: 020 7399 9400

Gavin Burnell

GBurnell@novumsecurities.com

About PHSC

PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulatedundertheMarketAbuseRegulation(EU)No.596/2014asitformspartofUnitedKingdomdomesticlawbyvirtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.


