The African Development Bank (AfDB) is backing a 62 MW solar project in Togo with a financing package totaling €26. 5 million ($29. 4 million). French power utility Électricité de France is developing the plant. The AfDB is investing €26. 5 million in a 62 MW solar project in Togo. French power utility Électricité de France is developing the plant in the city of Sokodé. The utility is responsible for the design, construction and operating of the greenfield solar plant and an 11 km transmission line in Sokodé. Once completed, the plant is expected to generate 87 GWh of electricity per year. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...