DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRG LN) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2025 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 12-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 86.087 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21931505 CODE: ESRG LN ISIN: LU1861137484 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861137484 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESRG LN LEI Code: 549300T9XW2XYJW1RS43 Sequence No.: 387954 EQS News ID: 2136176

May 13, 2025 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)