DJ Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc (RIOL LN) Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2025 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.7552 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9182001 CODE: RIOL LN ISIN: LU1900066207 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOL LN LEI Code: 5493006JPV7IX4R1BQ73 Sequence No.: 387961 EQS News ID: 2136190 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 13, 2025 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)