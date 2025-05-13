DJ Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist (C024 LN) Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2025 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China A II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 144.8948 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3027925 CODE: C024 LN ISIN: LU2572256746 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2572256746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C024 LN LEI Code: 213800KGW1MGTSFAP488 Sequence No.: 388037 EQS News ID: 2136350 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

