Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist (E127 LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2025 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 51.0096 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59978441 CODE: E127 LN ISIN: LU2573966905 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573966905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: E127 LN LEI Code: 213800EH8RDDKCSGK398 Sequence No.: 388039 EQS News ID: 2136354 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

