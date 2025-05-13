Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.05.2025 10:06 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CSL Group: Tom Montali Joins CSL as Business Development Director

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical IoT Connectivity experts, CSL, are delighted to announce the appointment of Tom Montali as Business Development Director.

Tom Montali Joins CSL Group as Business Development Director

We are pleased to welcome Tom Montali who will be responsible for driving growth across new partners and sectors and further strengthen CSL's presence within the European IoT connectivity landscape. He brings extensive experience in leading and developing commercial and sales teams across energy and building technology sectors.

Prior to joining CSL, Tom held senior leadership roles at Honeywell, where he led sales teams across the UK, Nordics, and Europe within the Building Automation division. His teams were responsible for delivering integrated solutions for large-scale customers across Honeywell's BMS, Fire and Security technology portfolio. Earlier in his career, Tom held senior commercial roles at E.ON, overseeing the delivery of energy solutions to major enterprise customers across the UK and Europe.

Tom's appointment is a key part of CSL's continued investment in talent and leadership, supporting our ambitious growth strategy and commitment to enhancing customer experience across all sectors.

Greville Coe, CSL's CCO, commented: "Tom's experience in developing customer-centric strategies and leading cross-regional sales teams makes him an excellent addition to our commercial leadership. His industry insight and drive for delivering value will be instrumental as we continue to scale and serve our customers across new sectors and geographies."

For over 30 years, CSL has been the leading European provider of Critical Connectivity. Today, we deliver over 2.5 million connections across fully managed, single or multi-path IoT solutions. From life-saving systems to business-critical operations, CSL's technology supports the infrastructure that matters most.

Mission Critical IoT Connectivity Solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685154/Tom_Montali_CSL.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611430/CSL_Group_Logo.jpg

CSL Group Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tom-montali-joins-csl-as-business-development-director-302452759.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.