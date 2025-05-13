Researchers found multiple benefits after distributing free solar panels and battery systems with USB ports to 800 rural households in Ghana. For a household in Ghana without electricity, a tiny solar panel paired with a battery that provides indoor lighting and charges mobile phones can save the equivalent of $70 per year, exceeding the one-time hardware cost of the solar-plus-battery kit, researchers found. About 800 households in rural Ghana received free solar kits through a study by university researchers, titled "Impact of solar lighting kits on the lives of the poor," published by the Kleinman ...

