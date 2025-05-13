Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - CBTS, a leading provider of IT services and solutions to Fortune 1000 organizations across North America, is pleased to welcome Kristin Russell as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Russell is a seasoned visionary leader with over 20 years of experience driving transformative growth at leading organizations in the technology sector. Most recently, she served as the President of Arrow Electronics' Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) division, a $20 billion business unit with nearly 5,000 employees across 34 countries.

Before joining Arrow, Russell held leadership roles spanning Sales, IT, Technical Services, and General Management at Deloitte Consulting, Oracle, and Sun Microsystems. In addition, she served as the Secretary of Technology and Chief Information Officer for the State of Colorado.

Russell's leadership has earned her numerous industry accolades, including the GTDC Innovator Award, Women We Admire's '100 Women in Technology', the Colorado Technology Association Lifetime Achievement Award, and CIO of the Year by the Denver Business Journal. CRN and The Channel Company also recognized her as a Top 25 Innovator, Top 100 Channel Leader, and Top Inclusive Channel Leader.

"I am honored to join CBTS at such an exciting time in its transformation journey. The company is well positioned for accelerated growth by expanding into new markets and launching innovative new solutions, such as the recent additions to their AI Accelerator portfolio," said Russell. "CBTS has a strong track record of delivering transformative outcomes to its impressive roster of clients. I'm excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to helping lead this exceptional organization into its next phase of growth and expansion."

"The Board of Directors was looking for a dynamic, visionary leader with the experience and strategic insight to propel CBTS into its next chapter," said Abid Neemuchwala, Board Chairman. "Kristin stood out as the ideal choice. In addition to her impressive track record of developing bold, market-driven strategies that deliver scalable growth, she is known for building high-performing, collaborative teams and cultivating cultures of innovation and accountability. We're thrilled to welcome her to CBTS and confident she will inspire and lead our 2,400+ talented technology professionals to new heights."





CBTS is wholly owned by TowerBrook Capital Partners. TowerBrook is committed to enabling CBTS' growth plans through investments in both innovative technologies as well as strategic M&A opportunities.

About CBTS

CBTS (#43 CRN Solution Provider 500) serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions, including AI-enabled Services, Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, CBTS delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients' transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

