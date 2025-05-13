Transpacific Resources Inc.: Transpacific Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Orders

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Transpacific Resources Inc. ("Transpacific" or the "Company") announces that the Ontario Securities Commission, the British Columbia Securities Commission, and the Alberta Securities Commission (collectively, the "Commissions") have revoked their cease trade orders issued against the Company effective May 12, 2025. The Company's securities were cease traded by the Commissions for failure to file annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2003.

The Company has now filed the following continuous disclosure documents under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca:

the audited annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certificates required by National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023; the executive compensation disclosure required by Form 51-102F6V - Statement of Executive Compensation - Venture Issuers for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023; the audit committee disclosure required by Form 52-110F2 - Disclosure by Venture Issuers, for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (this disclosure was included in the annual management's discussion and analysis); and the corporate governance disclosure required by Form 58-101F2 - Corporate Governance Disclosure (Venture Issuers), for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (this disclosure was included in the annual management's discussion and analysis).

In connection with the revocation of the cease trade orders, the Company has given an undertaking to the Commissions to convene an annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company within three months of the effective date of the revocation of the cease trade orders.

About Transpacific Resources Inc.

Transpacific is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the mineral exploration of properties in Northern Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Jim Renaud, Chief Executive Officer and Director

transpacificresourcesinc@gmail.com

519-520-0535

SOURCE: Transpacific Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/transpacific-announces-revocation-of-cease-trade-orders-1027107