Petroff Amshen LLP Helps Consumers Fight Back Against Credit Inquiries

As unauthorized and misreported credit inquiries become more common, many individuals are facing unexpected credit score drops and financial setbacks. Petroff Amshen LLP is assisting consumers in identifying these errors, understanding their rights, and taking the proper steps to correct them.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / A growing number of individuals are discovering severe inaccuracies on their credit reports-especially credit inquiries they never authorized. Whether these are misclassified or entirely unauthorized, the impact is immediate and lasting. Petroff Amshen LLP, a consumer protection law firm based in New York City, is helping individuals address the consequences of wrongful reporting, particularly when it comes to the misuse of credit inquiries and accounts.

Can Inquiries Affect Credit Score? When Wrongfully Reported, Absolutely

For many consumers, the question "Can inquiries affect credit score?" seems straightforward. It depends on the type of inquiry-and how it is reported.

Credit inquiries occur when a third party reviews a person's credit report. A hard inquiry is tied to a specific credit application and can lower a credit score, while a soft inquiry is for informational purposes and has no impact on credit scores. However, problems arise when soft inquiries are misreported as hard ones, or when inquiries appear without the individual's knowledge or consent, often as a result of identity theft.

This misuse can cause confusion, denial of credit, or unjustified score reductions. Petroff Amshen LLP offers legal assistance to individuals who have been affected, helping them understand how credit inquiries affect their credit score and what steps to take when reporting errors appear.

Soft Inquiry on Credit Report: Safe, Unless It's Misreported

A soft inquiry on the credit report occurs when you or an authorized third party view your credit information for non-lending purposes. Common examples include:

Checking your own credit score through a monitoring app

A credit card issuer reviewing your report to offer you a preapproved deal

A background check from a potential employer

A lender conducting a routine review of an existing account

Soft inquiries are informational in nature and not tied to a direct application for credit. As a result, they do not impact your credit score.

However, when institutions mislabel a soft inquiry as a hard one, the consequences are unfair and damaging. We've seen individuals denied credit opportunities and/or lose points on their otherwise pristine credit score due to simple misreporting. A soft inquiry on a credit report should never lead to credit damage-but when it does, Petroff Amshen LLP provides guidance and support throughout the dispute process.

Legal professionals in consumer credit law often assist individuals in identifying these discrepancies and provide guidance on initiating disputes. While they do not file the disputes themselves, they help ensure the individual follows the correct legal procedures and communicates effectively with credit reporting agencies.

Hard Inquiry on Credit Report: Legitimate Risk with Lasting Effects

Unlike soft pulls, a hard inquiry on credit report is directly tied to a credit application. Lenders perform these checks when you apply for:

Credit cards

Auto loans

Mortgage loans

Personal loans

Private student loans

Credit line increases

Because a hard pull indicates you're actively seeking credit, it can affect your credit score-typically by a few points. While one inquiry has a minimal effect, multiple hard inquiries in a short time can suggest financial instability to potential lenders.

A hard inquiry on credit report remains visible for up to two years, but only impacts your credit score for one year.

Problems arise when these inquiries appear without the individual's knowledge or consent. For example, a lender may perform a hard pull instead of a soft one, even when no formal application was made. Or worse, identity theft may result in multiple unauthorized hard inquiries.

Consumer-focused legal services often play a key role in helping individuals identify and respond to these issues. Professionals guide them through interpreting their credit reports, gathering documentation, and preparing formal disputes when errors are detected. The aim is not to replace the individual's action but to support them with informed, legally grounded steps.

It is recommended that individuals regularly review their credit reports to catch inaccuracies early and take timely action. Legal assistance may be warranted when discrepancies are complex or go unresolved through standard dispute channels.

A Legal Team Focused on Guidance and Empowerment

Petroff Amshen LLP offers comprehensive legal support by:

Reviewing credit reports for signs of wrongful reporting

Guiding individuals through the process of disputing inaccuracies

Informing individuals of their rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)

Taking legal action if a credit reporting violation warrants further steps

Wrongful reporting of credit inquiries-especially the mislabeling of soft inquiries or the appearance of unauthorized hard pulls-is not just a technical glitch. It can result in lower credit scores, higher interest rates, and denial of financial opportunities.

"Our role is to ensure that individuals understand what's on their credit reports and how to respond when inaccuracies appear," said Serge F. Petroff, founding partner of Petroff Amshen LLP. "We're not just providing information-we're equipping people with the tools they need to defend their financial standing."

Protecting Individuals in a Complex Credit Reporting Landscape

In an era where digital applications and instant credit decisions are the norm, the risk of wrongful credit reporting is increasing. For those asking "Can inquiries affect credit score?", the answer is yes-but only when they are hard inquiries and only when properly authorized. Misreporting, however, changes that equation entirely.

Both a soft inquiry on credit report and a hard inquiry on credit report entry must be accurate, timely, and authorized. Any deviation from that standard could be grounds for a dispute-and potentially legal action.

Petroff Amshen LLP continues to advocate for consumer rights in credit reporting, providing clear pathways for individuals to challenge reporting errors and hold responsible parties accountable. As inquiries become more frequent, education and legal support become more critical than ever.

If you're noticing unfamiliar credit inquiries, it's often a sign that something deeper is affecting your credit profile. At Petroff Amshen LLP, we help clients take the next step-whether that means addressing identity theft, correcting wrongful reporting, or pursuing action for credit damage. Our legal team is here to provide clarity, guidance, and effective solutions to help you protect what matters most: your financial future.

Find out more by following us:

Instagram: @petroffamshen

Facebook: Petroff Amshen LLP.

LinkedIn: Petroff Amshen LLP | New York

SOURCE: Petroff Amshen LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/petroff-amshen-llp-helps-consumers-fight-back-against-credit-inq-1027249