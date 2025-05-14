DJ Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILI LN) Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 13-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 129.2032 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 458789 CODE: GILI LN ISIN: LU1407893301 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407893301 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILI LN LEI Code: 549300NFZOMTZ77V5S20 Sequence No.: 388149 EQS News ID: 2137056 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 14, 2025 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)