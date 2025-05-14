DJ Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 13-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.5792 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9906788 CODE: MEUH LN ISIN: LU2873560564

May 14, 2025 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)