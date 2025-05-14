MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain consumer price inflation softened to the lowest level since last October, final data from the statistical office INE revealed on Wednesday.Consumer price inflation slowed to 2.2 percent in April from 2.3 percent in March. The figure matched the preliminary estimate published on April 29.At the same time, EU harmonized inflation held steady at 2.2 percent in April, as estimated earlier.On the other hand, core inflation that excludes prices of unprocessed food and energy rose to 2.4 percent from 2.0 percent.On a monthly basis, the consumer price index and the harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.6 percent, each and also matched the flash report. In March, the CPI edged up 0.1 percent and the HICP grew 0.7 percent.Data showed that the increase in housing costs slowed to 4.2 percent due to the fall in gas prices. Meanwhile, cost of leisure and culture provided upward contribution.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX