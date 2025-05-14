WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices dipped on Wednesday as the U.S.-China trade truce helped ease fears of a potential U.S. recession and dimmed bullion's appeal as a safe haven.Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $3,231.11 per ounce in early European trade, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $3,236.31.A tariff truce between the United States and China officially came into effect today, initiating a 90-day pause in a prolonged trade confrontation that has caused widespread disruption across global markets and supply chains.Meanwhile, the U.S. has slashed the 'de minimis' tariff on low-value China shipments to 54 percent from 120 percent, marking another trade de-escalation. China has reportedly lifted its ban on Boeing (BA) plane deliveries.The dollar extended losses against a basket of rival currencies as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data prompted traders to pare back their expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.All eyes now remain on Thursday's key U.S. retail sales report that will highlight how consumer spending fared last month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX