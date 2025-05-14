First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2025

Results Reflect continued growth and strong profitability while maintaining financial stability
TEL AVIV, Israel, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the first quarter of the year.
Financial Highlights
- Net income of NIS 530 million in the first quarter of 2025 return on equity of 15.7%
- Pre-tax income grew by 4.1%, compared with the same quarter in the previous year and amounted to NIS 887 million
- Credit to the public, net, increased by 14.6% compared with the same period in the previous year and by 2% in the first quarter of the year
- Deposits by the public, net, increased by 12.4% compared with the same period in the previous year and by 2.9% in the first quarter of the year
- Customer's assets grew by 30% compared with the same period in the previous year and by 11.7% in the first quarter of the current year, reaching NIS 937 billion
- Equity attributed to shareholders in the Bank amounted to NIS 13,773 million, an increase of 2.6% compared to the end of 2024.
- The tier-1 shareholders' equity stood at 11.31%
- The Bank's Board of Directors decided to distribute a dividend for the first quarter of the year of NIS 212 million, representing a rate of 40% of the net income
Financial Results of the First Quarter of 2025
The First International Bank Group's net income amounted to NIS 530 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 6.9% compared with the same quarter last year. Return on equity reached 15.7%.
Pre-tax income grew by 4.1% compared with the same quarter last year and amounted to NIS 887 million. The increase in the effective tax rate compared with the same quarter last year, was primarily as a result of income recorded from prior years reported in the comparable period last year, amounting to NIS 49 million, and due to an increase in the special tax that is imposed on banks in Israel.
Credit to the public, net amounted to NIS 132 billion, an increase of 14.6% compared with last year and an increase of 2% in the first quarter of the year.
Deposits by the public amounted to approximately NIS 221 billion, an increase of 12.4% compared with last year and an increase of 2.9% in the first quarter.
The total customer assets portfolio increased by 30% compared with last year and by 11.7% in the first quarter of the year and amounted to NIS 937 billion.
Equity attributed to the shareholders of the Bank increased to NIS 13.8 billion, an increase of 2.6% compared to the end of 2024. The tier 1 shareholders' equity ratio stood at 11.31% - approximately 2.1% above the equity that is required by regulation, allowing for continued growth in the Group's activity.
Income on credit losses amounted to NIS 11 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared with income of NIS 2 million in the same period in the previous year.
The quality of the credit portfolio - the NPL ratio (the balance of non-accruing debts or debts that are in arrears of 90 days or more to the balance of the credit to the public) improved and reached 0.46% at the end of the first quarter, compared to 0.6% in the same period in the previous year.
Operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 792 million, an increase of 8.3% compared with the same period in the previous year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in other expenses: capital market commisions, advertising and expenses relating to the departure of employees. The efficiency (cost income) ratio stood at 47.5%.
In light of the Supervisor of the Bank's guidance regarding "Capital planning and profits distribution policies", the Bank's Board of Directors decided to approve the distribution of a cash dividend in an amount of NIS 212 million to the shareholders, representing 40% of the net income. The Bank's Board of Directors will continue to discuss the implementation of the Bank's dividend distribution policy, pursuant to which the Bank will distribute up to 50% of the annual net income each year, in light of developments and their impact on the economy and on the Bank.
Management Comment
Eli Cohen, First International Bank's CEO commented: "We concluded a positive first quarter, continuing the growth trend that we have experienced in recent years. The results reflect our deepening activity in the capital markets and in credit, they reflect our focus on the unique needs of our customers, and our ability to provide excellent levels of service, even during uncertain times. This was achieved while maintaining the high quality of our credit portfolio, and a strong capital base and high liquidity.
"We have continued to expand our offerings of advanced products for both private and business customers during the quarter, and we have also strengthened our innovation and digital infrastructure.
"Since April, the Bank has been offering a new package of benefits and financial relief for customers, focused on evacuees and active duty/reserve soldiers, in which the Bank is granting significant benefits, amounting to approximately NIS 130 million a year.
"I am proud of our employees, who have shown commitment, professionalism and determination in order to deliver real value to our customers. I hope for the safe return of the hostages, the safety of the IDF soldiers and that the State of Israel will return to a path of peace and stability."
CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL
EXECUTION INDICES
Principal financial ratios
For the three months
For the year
ended
December 31,
2025
2024
2024
Percent
Principal execution indices
Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)
15.7
18.7
19.0
Return on average assets(1)
0.84
1.03
1.02
Ratio of equity capital tier 1
11.31
11.78
11.31
Leverage ratio
5.22
5.27
5.18
Liquidity coverage ratio(3)
146
161
165
Net stable funding ratio
131
150
140
Ratio of total income to average assets(1)
2.6
2.9
2.9
Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)
1.8
2.0
2.0
Ratio of fees to average assets (1)
0.7
0.7
0.7
Efficiency ratio
47.5
46.2
44.1
Credit quality indices
Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public
1.22
1.38
1.25
Ratio of total provision for credit losses (2) to credit to the public
1.36
1.53
1.38
Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public
0.46
0.60
0.53
Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public
275.1
236.1
244.6
Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)
(0.05)
(0.02)
(0.04)
Ratio of income from credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.01)
Principal data from the statement of income
For the three months
2025
2024
NIS million
Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank
530
569
Interest Income, net
1,154
1,115
Income from credit losses
(11)
(2)
Total non-Interest income
514
466
Of which: Fees
425
365
Total operating and other expenses
792
731
Of which: Salaries and related expenses
453
*447
Primary and diluted net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)
5.28
5.67
Principal data from the balance sheet
31.3.25
31.3.24
31.12.24
NIS million
Total assets
253,748
225,941
248,563
of which: Cash and deposits with banks
77,342
76,731
77,175
Securities
35,946
26,375
34,396
Credit to the public, net
132,026
115,199
129,416
Total liabilities
239,296
212,989
234,479
of which: Deposits from the public
221,051
196,615
214,755
Deposits from banks
1,637
3,586
2,508
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
4,458
4,736
4,479
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
13,773
12,355
13,430
Additional data
31.3.25
31.3.24
31.12.24
Share price (0.01 NIS)
18,720
15,440
17,940
Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)
227
268
986
* Reclassified.
(1) Annualized.
(2) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.
(3) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(NIS million)
For the three months
For the year Ended
2025
2024
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Interest Income
2,803
2,576
11,097
Interest Expenses
1,649
1,461
6,357
Interest Income, net
1,154
1,115
4,740
Income from credit losses
(11)
(2)
(16)
Net Interest Income after Income from credit losses
1,165
1,117
4,756
Non- Interest Income
Non-Interest financing income
88
100
432
Fees
425
365
1,553
Other income
1
1
21
Total non- Interest income
514
466
2,006
Operating and other expenses
Salaries and related expenses
453
*447
1,739
Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment
84
*82
359
Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets
35
31
134
Other expenses
220
171
745
Total operating and other expenses
792
731
2,977
Profit before taxes
887
852
3,785
Provision for taxes on profit
354
279
1,383
Profit after taxes
533
573
2,402
The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes
22
18
74
Net profit:
Before attribution to non-controlling interests
555
591
2,476
Attributed to non-controlling interests
(25)
(22)
(105)
Attributed to shareholders of the Bank
530
569
2,371
NIS
Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
5.28
5.67
23.63
Diluted profit per share attributed to the shareholders
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
5.28
5.67
23.63
* Reclassified.
The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(NIS million)
For the three months
For the year
Ended
2025
2024
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests
555
591
2,476
Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests
(25)
(22)
(105)
Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
530
569
2,371
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:
Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net
38
(44)
31
Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)
26
11
(60)
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes
64
(33)
(29)
Related tax effect
(24)
17
9
Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes
40
(16)
(20)
Less other comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests
-
-
3
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes
40
(16)
(23)
Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests
595
575
2,456
Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests
(25)
(22)
(108)
Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
570
553
2,348
(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(NIS million)
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Cash and deposits with banks
77,342
76,731
77,175
Securities
35,946
26,375
34,396
Securities which were borrowed
71
2
70
Credit to the public
133,660
116,816
131,050
Provision for Credit losses
(1,634)
(1,617)
(1,634)
Credit to the public, net
132,026
115,199
129,416
Credit to the government
1,504
965
1,496
Investment in investee company
866
800
842
Premises and equipment
858
867
867
Intangible assets
356
325
363
Assets in respect of derivative instruments
3,376
3,324
2,565
Other assets(2)
1,403
1,353
1,373
Total assets
253,748
225,941
248,563
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits from the public
221,051
196,615
214,755
Deposits from banks
1,637
3,586
2,508
Deposits from the Government
483
710
2,540
Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase
3,813
-
2,304
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
4,458
4,736
4,479
Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments
3,158
3,085
2,729
Other liabilities(1)(3)
4,696
4,257
5,164
Total liabilities
239,296
212,989
234,479
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
13,773
12,355
13,430
Non-controlling interests
679
597
654
Total equity
14,452
12,952
14,084
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
253,748
225,941
248,563
(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 184 million and NIS 170 million and NIS 177 million as of 31.3.25, 31.3.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.
(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 21 million and NIS 5 million and NIS 1 million as of 31.3.25, 31.3.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.
(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 21 million and NIS 5 million and NIS 11 million as of 31.3.25, 31.3.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(NIS million)
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 (unaudited)
Share
capital and
premium
(1)
Capital
reserves from
benefit due to
share-based
payment
transactions
Total
capital and
capital reserves
Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)
Retained
earnings
(2)
Total
share-
holders'
equity
Non-
controlling
interests
Total
equity
Balance as of December 31, 2024 (audited)
927
-
927
(178)
12,681
13,430
654
14,084
Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
530
530
25
555
Dividend
-
-
-
-
(228)
(228)
-
(228)
Benefit due to share-based payment transactions
-
1
1
-
-
1
-
1
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
-
-
40
-
40
-
40
Balance as of March 31, 2025
927
1
928
(138)
12,983
13,773
679
14,452
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 (unaudited)
Share
capital and
premium
(1)
Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss
Retained
earnings
(2)
Total
share-
holders'
equity
Non-
controlling
interests
Total
equity
Balance as of December 31, 2023 (audited)
927
(155)
11,299
12,071
575
12,646
Net profit for the period
-
-
569
569
22
591
Dividend
-
-
(269)
(269)
-
(269)
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
-
(16)
-
(16)
-
(16)
Balance as of March 31, 2024
927
(171)
11,599
12,355
597
12,952
For year ended December 31, 2024 (audited)
Share
capital and premium
(1)
Accumulated
other comprehensive
loss
Retained earnings
(2)
Total
share-holders' equity
Non-
controlling interests
Total equity
Balance as of December 31, 2023
927
(155)
11,299
12,071
575
12,646
Net profit for the year
-
-
2,371
2,371
105
2,476
Dividend
-
-
(989)
(989)
(29)
(1,018)
Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect
-
(23)
-
(23)
3
(20)
Balance as of December 31, 2024
927
(178)
12,681
13,430
654
14,084
(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).
(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.
Contact:
Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel
[email protected]
+972-3-519-6224
SOURCE First International Bank of Israel