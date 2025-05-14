Leatt Corporation: Leatt Corp Announces Results for the First Quarter 2025

Global revenues increase 45%; Net income increases 237%

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for MOTO, MTB, and a wide range of extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

First Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights

Revenues were $15.37 million, up 45% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Helmet revenues increase 101% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit was $6.72 million, up 68% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Cash flows provided by operations for the first quarter was $768,000.

Net income was $1.12 million, up 237% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents increased 3%, to $12.70 million.

Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald commented, "The first quarter of 2025 was a very strong and encouraging start to the year. Global revenues increased by $4.75 million, a 45% increase over last year's first quarter. Gross profit for the quarter was up 68%, to $6.72 million, and gross profit as a percentage of sales increased from 38%, to 44% when compared to the comparative period. Overall, we believe that we are making important progress in working our way back to a position of sustainable growth after the contraction that we experienced post Covid.

"All of our major product categories grew by double digits compared to last year: body armor revenues by 37%, helmet revenues by 101%, other product, parts, and accessories revenues by 33%, and neck brace revenues by 21%. Helmet revenues were particularly strong during the quarter. We continued to fill robust ADV helmet orders and sales of our innovative and consumer focused line up of MTB helmets were exceptionally strong during the quarter. We continue to invest in design and innovation and are building a promising pipeline of cutting-edge products that we expect will fuel future growth.

"International distributor sales increased by 79% as industry wide inventory is being digested and sell-through and constrained ordering patterns continue to improve. The uptick in ordering from international distributors is filtering through to our revenues, a trend that we believe will continue as our long-term distribution partners grow sales over the next several quarters.

"Consumer direct sales increased by 14% over last year. Domestic sales on our consumer-facing channels in the U.S. continued to gain momentum, and Leatt.co.za, our consumer direct platforms in South Africa continued to deliver strong sales.

"Dealer direct sales in the U.S. at the brick-and-mortar level contracted by 9%, as U.S. MOTO and MTB dealers continue to manage industry wide stocking dynamics and some turbulence at the dealer level. Participation and demand for Leatt products remains strong, and we expect to see improvement as our reorganized U.S. sales force gains traction.

"Cash increased by $331,000, to $12.70 million, with cash flows provided by operations of $768,000 despite strong investments in working capital, our digital platforms and the development of a global multichannel sales force. Our current ratio at quarter's end was 7.3:1, as we continue to manage working capital and invest for future growth.

"Our revenue growth and momentum are being fueled by encouraging international sell-through and re-stocking dynamics, and the important work of our distribution partners and our sales and brand managers. As re-ordering patterns continue to improve, we expect growth to continue.

"We remain very enthusiastic about our future, given our strong portfolio of innovative products in the market and in the pipeline, a multi-channel sales organization that continues to grow and develop, and a robust balance sheet to fuel our brand expansion and revenue growth."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $15.37 million, up 45%, compared to $10.61 million for the first quarter of 2024.

This increase in worldwide revenues is primarily attributable to a $1.84 million increase in body armor sales, a $1.71 million increase in helmet sales, a $1.09 million increase in sales of other products, parts, and accessories, and a $0.12 million increase in neck brace sales.

Gross profit for the first quarter was $6.72 million, up 68% compared to $4.01 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.12 million, or $0.18 per basic and $0.17 per diluted share, up 237%, as compared to a net loss of ($0.82) million, or ($0.13) per basic and ($0.13) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. Our liquidity continues to improve. At March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $12.70 million.

Founder and Research and Development lead, Dr. Christopher Leatt, remarked, "We look forward to delivering a pipeline of innovative products in the growing ADV market over the next several quarters. Recent launches and product reviews in this area have been strong, which we view as a testament to the excellent work of our design team and our professional riders."

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added, "The momentum that we have built in recent quarters has our entire team enthused and energized for the future. We face some industry-wide geo-political and economic headwinds, particularly in the U.S., where the trade war could impact consumer confidence and inflation, and potentially reduce demand for our products. To that end, we are working closely with suppliers and customers to mitigate tariff risks and costs wherever possible.

"We are continuously refining our global selling capabilities and are confident that the newest additions to our team will have a beneficial impact on our performance going forward. These investments can take time to make a significant impression on results, but we believe our success in building a great team is a cornerstone for our future growth.

"It was particularly encouraging to see body armor, neck braces, helmets, and other product, parts and accessories sales returning to double-digit growth on a global basis during the first quarter. Cutting edge product engineering and design remain at the core of the expanding Leatt brand.

"We expect working capital investment to grow in the coming periods as ordering patterns at the consumer, dealer, and distributor levels continue to show encouraging growth. We are confident that we have sufficient liquidity to fuel this expansion.

"Importantly, inventory continues to be digested, participation remains strong as ordering patterns improve and filter through to revenue. We expect these trends to continue.

"We are very enthusiastic about the future of Leatt and remain confident that we are well-positioned for future growth and sustained shareholder value."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am ET on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, to discuss the 2025 first quarter results.

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-877-407-9716 (U.S.A) or +1-201-493-6779 (international) to access the call.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com . Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.A) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and using passcode 13753843.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt Corp

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for various sports, with a focus on mountain biking and extreme motorsports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports that use motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and other open-air vehicles.

For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the continued beneficial impact of the ADV range of products and direct to consumer sales on the Company's results of operations; the Company's ability to continue the trend of increased sales of body armor, neck braces, helmets, and other product parts and accessories; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives, including continued development of a pipeline of innovative products and global industry talent to fuel future growth; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















ASSETS









March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Unaudited

Audited Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,699,342

$ 12,368,100 Accounts receivable, net 6,380,596

6,409,610 Inventory, net 16,930,185

17,988,737 Payments in advance 1,092,572

870,920 Income tax receivable 117,311

526,498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,995,831

3,003,173 Total current assets 40,215,837

41,167,038







Property and equipment, net 3,890,288

4,000,225 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 524,202

552,970 Accounts receivable, net -

56,391 Deferred tax asset, net 675,000

675,000







Other Assets





Deposits 38,173

37,322







Total Assets $ 45,343,500

$ 46,488,946







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,783,388

$ 6,906,939 Notes payable, current 17,523

28,722 Operating lease liabilities, current 295,655

251,946 Short term loan, net of finance charges 445,329

733,794 Total current liabilities 5,541,895

7,921,401







Notes payable, net of current portion -

1,804 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 228,547

301,024 Total liabilities 5,770,442

8,224,229







Commitments and contingencies













Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares





authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding 3,000

3,000 Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares





authorized, 6,217,550 and 6,217,550 shares issued





and outstanding 130,555

130,555 Additional paid - in capital 11,109,153

10,988,316 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,385,955)

(1,452,335) Retained earnings 29,716,305

28,595,181 Total stockholders' equity 39,573,058

38,264,717







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 45,343,500

$ 46,488,946















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.



LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





Three Months Ended

March 31









2025

2024

Unaudited

Unaudited







Revenues $ 15,367,864

$ 10,614,470







Cost of Revenues 8,646,851

6,606,137







Gross Profit 6,721,013

4,008,333







Product Royalty Income 85,298

39,303







Operating Expenses





Salaries and wages 1,857,380

1,568,271 Commissions and consulting expenses 157,722

124,216 Professional fees 360,051

298,971 Advertising and marketing 892,057

892,417 Office lease and expenses 169,176

151,554 Research and development costs 664,490

555,778 Bad debt expense (recovery) (63,504)

9,964 General and administrative expenses 1,012,649

942,888 Depreciation 327,008

294,134 Total operating expenses 5,377,029

4,838,193







Income (Loss) from Operations 1,429,282

(790,557)







Other Income (Expenses)





Interest and other income (expenses), net 82,147

(24,483) Total other income (expenses) 82,147

(24,483)







Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 1,511,429

(815,040)







Income Taxes 390,305

1,639







Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders $ 1,121,124

$ (816,679)







Net Income (Loss) per Common Share





Basic $ 0.18

$ (0.13) Diluted $ 0.17

$ (0.13)







Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding





Basic 6,217,550

6,215,440 Diluted 6,470,546

6,504,189







Comprehensive Income (Loss)





Net Income (Loss) $ 1,121,124

$ (816,679) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of ($49,800) and





($49,800) deferred income taxes in 2025 and 2024





Foreign currency translation 66,380

(137,552)







Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 1,187,504

$ (954,231)







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024









2025

2024







Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 1,121,124

$ (816,679) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Depreciation 327,008

294,134 Stock-based compensation 120,837

3,752 Bad debts reserve (63,504)

10,032 Inventory reserve 46,291

(34,730) Gain on sale of property and equipment (14,985)

- (Increase) decrease in:





Accounts receivable 92,226

2,191,962 Deferred asset





Inventory 1,012,261

3,357,216 Payments in advance (221,652)

(335,758) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,342

60,944 Income tax receivable 409,187

96,640 Long-term accounts receivable 56,391

80,473 Deposits (851)

(1,074) Increase (decrease) in:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,123,551)

(2,078,530) Net cash provided by operating activities 768,124

2,828,382







Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (195,826)

(49,216) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 15,250

- Net cash used in investing activities (180,576)

(49,216)







Cash flows from financing activities





Repayment of notes payable to bank (13,003)

(27,797) Repayment of short-term loan, net (288,465)

(467,964) Net cash used in financing activities (301,468)

(495,761)







Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 45,162

(99,183)







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 331,242

2,184,222







Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 12,368,100

11,347,420







Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 12,699,342

$ 13,531,642







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Cash paid for interest $ 17,170

$ 27,573 Cash paid for income taxes $ -

$ 3,349







Other noncash investing and financing activities





Common stock issued for services $ 120,837

$ 3,752















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.





