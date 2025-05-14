Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 15:06 Uhr
Manifest Climate AI Analysis Reveals Ambition-Action Gap in Fortune Global 500 Sustainability Disclosures

Finanznachrichten News

Despite 88% of companies setting decarbonization goals, fewer than 2% disclose the financial risks of the climate transition.

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest Climate, the AI-powered platform for sustainability intelligence, today released a new report: Mind the Gap: AI Analysis of the Fortune Global 500 Sustainability Disclosures. The report highlights the gap between the sustainability commitments of the world's largest companies' and the financial transparency required to drive real action.

Manifest Climate

Leveraging its proprietary AI, Manifest Climate analyzed over 50,000 sustainability datapoints from Fortune Global 500 disclosures. The findings reveal that while sustainability reporting is more widespread than ever, key financial metrics are still underreported.

"Technology now allows us to cut through the noise and pinpoint exactly where companies are backing up commitments with capital," said Laura Zizzo, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Manifest Climate. "With AI-powered tools like Manifest Climate, we can instantly organize and compare disclosures at an expert level-no manual digging needed. This is a game changer for decision-makers who want to focus on real action, not just promises."

Key findings from the Fortune Global 500 companies include:

  • 88% disclose decarbonization commitments
  • 52% report capital expenditures (CapEx) aligned with those goals
  • Just 13% link executive compensation to climate targets
  • Fewer than 2% quantify financial exposure to transition risks

The report highlights the rising demand for decision-useful disclosures, as investors, regulators, and other decision-makers increasingly use AI to assess sustainability claims. Without meaningful financial information, companies risk eroding the credibility of their sustainability strategies.

Mind the Gap urges companies to match ambitious goals with clear, transparent financial actions-and leverage AI to bridge the gap. Download the full report here.

About Manifest Climate

Manifest Climate is the AI-powered platform for sustainability intelligence. Our technology enables instant assessments of clients, portfolio companies, suppliers, and internal disclosures, identifying risks, opportunities, and gaps with unmatched speed and accuracy.

Trained by sustainability experts, our proprietary AI analyzes 1,500+ datapoints-aligned with CSRD's ESRS and ISSB standards- from corporate reports to benchmark performance, uncover material topics, assess alignment against relevant frameworks, and monitor risks.

Trusted by top global public companies, financial institutions, and consulting firms, Manifest Climate transforms sustainability research, benchmarking, and reporting to streamline compliance, mitigate risk, and enable data-driven decision-making.

Learn more at manifestclimate.com

Press Contact: Alex Konson, Director of Marketing, alex.konson@manifestclimate.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684109/Manifest_Climate_Manifest_Climate_AI_Analysis_Reveals_Ambition_A.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/manifest-climate-ai-analysis-reveals-ambition-action-gap-in-fortune-global-500-sustainability-disclosures-302452801.html

