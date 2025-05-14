Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 15:06 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caron Expands Cleanroom Solution Portfolio

Finanznachrichten News

MARIETTA, Ohio, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caron Scientific, Inc., a leading provider of advanced environmental testing, incubation, and controlled environment equipment, has announced the launch of a new Cleanroom option available for its 25 and 33 cubic feet incubators and chambers. This latest upgrade is engineered to meet the strict sterilization, durability, and spatial demands of pharmaceutical production, biologics development, and other cleanroom-critical applications.

CARON SCIENTIFIC - Setting the Standard in Environmental Control

The Cleanroom-ready configuration provides enhanced contamination control, improved workflow flexibility, and compatibility with cleanroom standards, without requiring custom retrofits.

Included in the Cleanroom Upgrade:

  • Industry First In-Wall Installation: Incubators can be installed free-standing or through a cleanroom wall using side-mounted gaskets, limiting cleanroom exposure to the front-facing components. This design simplifies cleaning, maximizes usable space, and allows all maintenance to be performed outside the cleanroom.
  • 316 Stainless Steel Exterior
    Designed to endure daily disinfection with Spor-Klenz® and similar agents, the exterior features 316 stainless steel for long-term resistance to corrosion and surface breakdown in cleanroom environments.
  • In-Unit Sterilization: Caron's patented dry-cycle hydrogen peroxide sterilization system allows full interior decontamination with minimal downtime, no added moisture, and no need for external equipment.
  • Seamless Fit Across Models
    The cleanroom upgrade integrates directly with all Caron 25 and 33 cubic feet chambers and incubators-no adjustments, retrofits, or modifications required.

"Adding the Cleanroom solution to our portfolio further expands our ability to support our customers working in critical applications across the pharmaceutical and personalized medicine markets," stated Jay Abramo, Chief Commercial Officer, Caron Scientific.

About Caron Scientific
With over 40 years in the industry, Caron Scientific specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality controlled environment equipment for the laboratory. Caron Scientific's purposeful product range includes state-of-the-art environmental test chambers, cell culture incubators, stability storage systems, and automation-supporting enclosures. Each product is meticulously engineered to ensure precision, reliability, and compliance with international standards. All team members at Caron are an integral part of the company's ecosystem, contributing to the primary goal of 'Setting the Standard in Environmental Control.' For more information, visit https://caronscientific.com.

Media Contact: Ariana Bowen, abowen@caronscientific.com, (740) 513-7153

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2481904/Caron.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caron-expands-cleanroom-solution-portfolio-302454604.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.