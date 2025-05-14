Caron Expands Cleanroom Solution Portfolio

MARIETTA, Ohio, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caron Scientific, Inc., a leading provider of advanced environmental testing, incubation, and controlled environment equipment, has announced the launch of a new Cleanroom option available for its 25 and 33 cubic feet incubators and chambers. This latest upgrade is engineered to meet the strict sterilization, durability, and spatial demands of pharmaceutical production, biologics development, and other cleanroom-critical applications.

The Cleanroom-ready configuration provides enhanced contamination control, improved workflow flexibility, and compatibility with cleanroom standards, without requiring custom retrofits.

Included in the Cleanroom Upgrade:

Industry First In-Wall Installation : Incubators can be installed free-standing or through a cleanroom wall using side-mounted gaskets, limiting cleanroom exposure to the front-facing components. This design simplifies cleaning, maximizes usable space, and allows all maintenance to be performed outside the cleanroom.

: Incubators can be installed free-standing or through a cleanroom wall using side-mounted gaskets, limiting cleanroom exposure to the front-facing components. This design simplifies cleaning, maximizes usable space, and allows all maintenance to be performed outside the cleanroom. 316 Stainless Steel Exterior

Designed to endure daily disinfection with Spor-Klenz® and similar agents, the exterior features 316 stainless steel for long-term resistance to corrosion and surface breakdown in cleanroom environments.

Designed to endure daily disinfection with Spor-Klenz® and similar agents, the exterior features 316 stainless steel for long-term resistance to corrosion and surface breakdown in cleanroom environments. In-Unit Sterilization: Caron's patented dry-cycle hydrogen peroxide sterilization system allows full interior decontamination with minimal downtime, no added moisture, and no need for external equipment.

Caron's patented dry-cycle hydrogen peroxide sterilization system allows full interior decontamination with minimal downtime, no added moisture, and no need for external equipment. Seamless Fit Across Models

The cleanroom upgrade integrates directly with all Caron 25 and 33 cubic feet chambers and incubators-no adjustments, retrofits, or modifications required.

"Adding the Cleanroom solution to our portfolio further expands our ability to support our customers working in critical applications across the pharmaceutical and personalized medicine markets," stated Jay Abramo, Chief Commercial Officer, Caron Scientific.

About Caron Scientific

With over 40 years in the industry, Caron Scientific specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality controlled environment equipment for the laboratory. Caron Scientific's purposeful product range includes state-of-the-art environmental test chambers, cell culture incubators, stability storage systems, and automation-supporting enclosures. Each product is meticulously engineered to ensure precision, reliability, and compliance with international standards. All team members at Caron are an integral part of the company's ecosystem, contributing to the primary goal of 'Setting the Standard in Environmental Control.' For more information, visit https://caronscientific.com.

