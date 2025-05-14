CRISPR Market worth US$5.47 billion by 2030 with 11.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CRISPR Market, valued at US$2.90 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 11.2%, reaching US$3.21 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$5.47 billion by 2030. The growing demand for CRISPR-based gene therapies, followed by advancements in CRISPR technology, and the rising government and private investments in CRISPR technology support the market growth. The development of new vaccines for the treatment of genetic diseases and the expansion of industrial and agricultural applications are presenting strong growth opportunities for CRISPR in the coming years.

However, technical challenges associated with CRISPR technology and regulatory hurdles for CRISPR advancements are likely to hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

The key segments positively influencing the market include products, such as CRISPR kits & enzymes, which dominate due to their vital role in drug discovery and genetic research. In terms of applications, drug discovery & development applications lead the market, with pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies serving as the largest end users because of their significant investments in research and development. Additionally, the increasing adoption of CRISPR-based gene therapies further supports market growth.

By Based on Services, the offerings in the CRISPR market are categorized into two segments: products and services. The services segment is further divided into gRNA synthesis & cell line development, screening & validation, and other services. This services segment is experiencing a high CAGR due to the increasing demand for comprehensive and customized gene editing solutions among pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and research institutions. Additionally, the growing applications in diagnostics and therapeutics and the need for high-throughput and scalable gene editing services are driving rapid growth in this segment.

By Based on products, the CRISPR products market is divided into three categories: CRISPR kits & enzymes, CRISPR libraries, and other products. In 2024, the CRISPR kits & enzymes segment was the largest, primarily due to their wide-ranging applications in various gene editing workflows. This includes processes such as genome modification, gene knockout, and validation studies. CRISPR kits & enzymes are essential reagents for conducting CRISPR experiments and are frequently utilized in bulk by researchers in academia, biotechnology, and the pharmaceutical industry.

By Based on end users, the CRISPR services market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and other end users. Among these, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are expected to experience the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily due to their significant investments in drug discovery, gene therapy, and precision medicine. These companies heavily utilize CRISPR-based services, such as cell line engineering, high-throughput screening, and gRNA synthesis, to accelerate their research and development (R&D) processes and facilitate advancements in therapeutic options.

By geography, The CRISPR market is divided by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest market share, driven by the presence of numerous top-ranked universities and companies, substantial funding for biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, and a highly developed healthcare system. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is also experiencing rapid growth due to increasing healthcare demand and expanding research capabilities. Countries like China, India, and Japan are making significant advancements in biotechnology and drug discovery, which is further promoting the use of CRISPR technologies in this region.

The prominent players in the CRISPR market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and GenScript (US).

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (US):

Agilent Technologies, Inc. is one of the dominant players in the CRISPR market. The company has a global presence in more than 30 countries and has diversified products for the CRISPR market. The company's product offerings include reagents, enzymes, and services such as the SureGuide Cas9 Nuclease Kits, SureGuide gRNA Control Kits, etc. Its robust portfolio enables the company to increase collaboration with clients, from early phenotypic screening to lead optimization. The company's leading position can be attributed to its strong brand recognition in this market.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. (US):

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is one of the leading players in the CRISPR market. The company has a presence in more than 60 countries and offers a diversified product portfolio of reagents, enzymes, kits, and services in the CRISPR market. The company has a strong geographical presence in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. Thermo Fisher Scientific mainly focuses on providing products and services for CRISPR. The company focuses on R&D investments to strengthen its global presence. For instance, in 2024, the company invested USD 1.4 billion to deliver exciting new technologies across its businesses, helping its customers break new ground in their important work.

MERCK KgaA (GERMANY):

provides health science solutions that focus on technologies and services ranging from discovery and development to diagnosis. In the Life Sciences segment, Merck offers a variety of products and services, including gene editing and CRISPR tools, to support research in cell, gene, and protein studies. The company's strong portfolio enhances collaboration with clients, and its leading position in the market is due to its strong brand recognition.

