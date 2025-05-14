Lea Bank AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting 2025

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Lea Bank AB was held on May 14, 2025.

At today's Annual General Meeting, the meeting decided in accordance with the Board of Directors' and the Nomination Committee's proposals, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of SEK 1.80 per share.

The dividend will be paid May 21, 2025. The shares will be traded excluding the right to dividend from and including May 15, 2025.

The bulletin of the Annual General Meeting are attached and are also available on https://leabank.se/about-us/investor-relations/general-meeting

Contact information:

Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO

Tel: +46 8 509 285 00

Email: ir@leabank.se