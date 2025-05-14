BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound dropped against the U.S. dollar and the euro in the New York session on Wednesday.The pound edged down to 1.3269 against the greenback, from an early 1-week high of 1.3359.The pound eased against the euro and was trading at 0.8426. This may be compared to an early 2-day low of 0.8436.The currency may find support around 1.28 against the greenback and 0.86 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX