BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial output growth more than doubled in March driven by increases in capital and durable consumer goods production, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.Industrial production increased 2.6 percent on a monthly basis, following a monthly growth of 1.1 percent in February. Output was expected to climb 1.7 percent.The increase was largely driven by the rebound in durable consumer goods output, with production rising 3.1 percent following a 2.0 percent fall. Capital goods output advanced at a faster pace of 3.2 percent after rising 0.8 percent.Growth in non-durable goods production improved to 2.3 percent from 2.1 percent and intermediate goods output growth held steady at 0.6 percent. However, energy production declined 0.5 percent.Year-on-year, industrial production logged an increase of 3.6 percent after rising 1.0 percent in February. This was also better than forecast of 2.5 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX