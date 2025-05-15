Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Voting Results from 2025 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust ("Flagship" or the "REIT") (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX: MHC.UN) today announced that each of the nine individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Flagship at the REIT's Annual Meeting of Unitholders held on May 14, 2025 (the "Meeting"), was elected. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:

Director Number of Votes

FOR Number of Votes

Withheld Percentage of Votes Cast

FOR Matter Peter C.B. Bynoe 15,108,058 17,295 99.9% Louis M. Forbes 15,022,169 103,184 99.3% Kurtis Keeney 15,105,108 20,245 99.9% Jonathan Li 15,023,269 102,084 99.3% Candace McGraw 15,105,073 20,280 99.9% J. Susan Monteith 15,104,858 20,495 99.9% Andrew Oppenheim 14,213,477 911,876 94.0% Ann Rooney 15,006,019 119,334 99.2% Nathan Smith 15,105,108 20,245 99.9%

At the Meeting, a resolution re-appointing MNP LLP as auditor of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Trustees of the REIT to fix their remuneration, as more particularly described in the REIT's management information circular dated March 20, 2025 (the "Circular"), was passed as an ordinary resolution of unitholders by a majority on a vote conducted by way of ballot. The results of the ballot were 15,449,771 votes (99.4%) voting in favour of the resolution.

A non-binding advisory resolution on the REIT's approach to executive compensation, as more particularly described in the Circular, was passed as an ordinary resolution of unitholders by a majority on a vote conducted by way of ballot. The results of the ballot were 14,922,456 votes (98.7%) voting in favour of the 'Say-on-Pay' resolution.

Final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U; MHC.UN) is a leading operator of affordable residential Manufactured Housing Communities primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit www.flagshipcommunities.com .

