Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Voting Results from 2025 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.
TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust ("Flagship" or the "REIT") (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX: MHC.UN) today announced that each of the nine individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Flagship at the REIT's Annual Meeting of Unitholders held on May 14, 2025 (the "Meeting"), was elected. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:
|Director
|Number of Votes
FOR
|Number of Votes
Withheld
|Percentage of Votes Cast
FOR Matter
|Peter C.B. Bynoe
|15,108,058
|17,295
|99.9%
|Louis M. Forbes
|15,022,169
|103,184
|99.3%
|Kurtis Keeney
|15,105,108
|20,245
|99.9%
|Jonathan Li
|15,023,269
|102,084
|99.3%
|Candace McGraw
|15,105,073
|20,280
|99.9%
|J. Susan Monteith
|15,104,858
|20,495
|99.9%
|Andrew Oppenheim
|14,213,477
|911,876
|94.0%
|Ann Rooney
|15,006,019
|119,334
|99.2%
|Nathan Smith
|15,105,108
|20,245
|99.9%
At the Meeting, a resolution re-appointing MNP LLP as auditor of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Trustees of the REIT to fix their remuneration, as more particularly described in the REIT's management information circular dated March 20, 2025 (the "Circular"), was passed as an ordinary resolution of unitholders by a majority on a vote conducted by way of ballot. The results of the ballot were 15,449,771 votes (99.4%) voting in favour of the resolution.
A non-binding advisory resolution on the REIT's approach to executive compensation, as more particularly described in the Circular, was passed as an ordinary resolution of unitholders by a majority on a vote conducted by way of ballot. The results of the ballot were 14,922,456 votes (98.7%) voting in favour of the 'Say-on-Pay' resolution.
Final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.
About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U; MHC.UN) is a leading operator of affordable residential Manufactured Housing Communities primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit www.flagshipcommunities.com.
For further information, please contact:
Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390