TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

15 May 2025

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("SMIF"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, have declared that a dividend of 0.5 pence per share will be paid, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ended 30 April 2025 as follows:



Ex-Dividend Date 22 May 2025

Record Date 23 May 2025

Payment Date 6 June 2025

Dividend per Share 0.50 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the SMIF website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.