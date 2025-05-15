TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
15 May 2025
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Re: Dividend Announcement
The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("SMIF"), the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, have declared that a dividend of 0.5 pence per share will be paid, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ended 30 April 2025 as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date 22 May 2025
Record Date 23 May 2025
Payment Date 6 June 2025
Dividend per Share 0.50 pence (Sterling)
For further information, please contact:
Deutsche Numis:
George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900
About SMIF:
SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.
Visit the SMIF website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.