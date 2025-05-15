WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that the Department has approved another 76 infrastructure grants. The latest grants, which total more than $607 million, are part of the unprecedented backlog of more than 3,200 projects the previous administration announced but did not execute.Since assuming office, Secretary Duffy and the Department of Transportation have approved 405 grants valued at almost $5 billion or roughly 13 percent of the backlog.'Under President Trump's leadership, America is building again,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'The last administration claimed to 'build back better,' but they didn't build back anything. Instead, they inserted wasteful social justice and green mandates into grants that drove up construction costs and delayed projects. We'll continue to move at lightning speed to get shovels in the ground and projects up and running.'The latest series of 76 grants approved, include Airport Improvement Programs for FAA, Buses and Bus Facilities Competitive project for FTA, and Port Infrastructure Development Program for MARAD.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX