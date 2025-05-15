Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
Theya Inc.: Theya and Arch Partner to Bring Secure Bitcoin-Backed Lending to Businesses

Finanznachrichten News

This integration enables businesses to access bitcoin-collateralized loans through Arch, with secure custody at Anchorage and full collateral transparency. No selling, no rehypothecation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Theya, the world's leading Bitcoin self-custody platform, and Arch, the premier Bitcoin-backed lender, now offer businesses transparent, collateralized loans, unlocking USD liquidity from Bitcoin without selling or rehypothecation.

"We're excited to give our businesses access to credit without leaving the Bitcoin ecosystem," said Sriram Karnati, co-founder and CTO at Theya. "Arch's secure, non-rehypothecating lending model provides the assurance and peace of mind that responsible borrowers require."

Arch provides segregated collateral wallets and wallet-level collateral verification, enabling borrowers to confirm that their Bitcoin remains untouched for the loan's duration. Although collateral isn't held in Theya vaults during the term, users can track their Bitcoin collateral directly within Theya.

"Theya users represent some of the most security-conscious and long-term-focused Bitcoiners in the space," said Himanshu Sahay, co-founder at Arch. "Our partnership delivers a compliant, transparent lending experience that maintains rigorous security standards without added risk."

All Bitcoin collateral is held at Anchorage Digital Bank, the first federally chartered Bitcoin bank in U.S. history and a trusted custodian for Bitcoin ETFs. Anchorage combines institutional-grade security with full regulatory compliance, ensuring assets remain safe, visible, and unencumbered.

This comes at a time when Bitcoin users are demanding more transparency and favorable terms. With Arch's loan rates becoming even more favorable and their built-in collateral verification, this partnership comes at the perfect time. The integration will roll out to all Theya business accounts in the coming weeks.

About Theya

Theya is the world's simplest and most secure self-custody platform for Bitcoin. Designed to eliminate single points of failure, Theya enables individuals, financial advisors, and businesses to protect their bitcoin through intuitive multi-key vaults, cold storage, and collaborative setups. With seamless support for mobile keys and leading hardware wallets, Theya combines institutional-grade security with consumer-grade simplicity, giving users full control without complexity. Trusted by thousands globally, Theya is redefining what it means to hold your own Bitcoin.

About Arch

Arch is the leading Bitcoin-backed lending platform built for long-term holders combining industry-leading security and transparency with white-glove customer service. By offering non-rehypothecated loans with institutional-grade custody at Anchorage Digital, Arch empowers users to unlock USD liquidity while preserving Bitcoin exposure. Arch serves individuals, family offices, and businesses seeking secure, tax-efficient capital backed by Bitcoin.

Contact Information

Himanshu Sahay
Co-Founder & CTO
himanshu@archlending.com
(508)-502-0001

Sriram Karnati
Co-Founder & CTO
sriram@theya.us
669-224-5353

.

SOURCE: Theya Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/theya-and-arch-partner-to-bring-secure-bitcoin-backed-lending-to-busi-1027920

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
