Pace Surgical Acquires Key Technology From Best Step Orthopedics, LLC

Compression Distraction Technology Enhances Mission of Improving the Quality of Life for Foot and Ankle Patients

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Pace Surgical, Inc., a Runway Healthcare company dedicated to anatomical reconstruction of foot and ankle deformities and fracture care, announced the acquisition of key compression distraction technology from Best Step Orthopedics, LLC.

Pace Surgical, Inc.



Bill Rhoda, Pace Surgical's Chief Technology Officer, stated, "Pace Surgical's mission of preserving anatomical constructs and the quality of life of foot and ankle patients is enhanced by the addition of BSO's compression-distraction plate. Midfoot pathologies often come with a sacrifice in shortening or flattening constructs to provide compressive forces during a fusion. The technology acquired from BSO enables surgeons to provide appropriate anatomical distraction while providing compressive forces to facilitate a strong fusion. We are incredibly excited to have the BSO team of Lew Schon, M.D., Malik Siddique, M.D., and Roy Wiley join the Pace team with a common goal in mind."

"We are excited to work with Pace Surgical to commercialize our compression-distraction technology and improve fusion outcomes with restored anatomy. Pace has a talented and experienced team to optimize this technology and create a vast portfolio of implant options for the foot and ankle surgeon," commented Roy Wiley, President of Best Step Orthopedics, LLC.

Pace Surgical was internally founded by Runway Healthcare in its Venture Studio model with the goal of creating anatomically designed implants by foot and ankle surgeons that improve patients' quality of life. Pace Surgical is developing and will seek regulatory approval on its multifaceted system, anticipating FDA clearances towards the end of 2025 and into early 2026.

According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com , the orthopedic foot and ankle market is expected to reach $7.3 billion by 2030, growing at 5.7% compounded annually, which is being driven by new innovations in technology and an active aging population with an increased prevalence of orthopedic injuries. Runway Healthcare currently has two portfolio companies in the lower extremity markets with Pace Surgical and Toetal Solutions.

About Best Step Orthopedics, LLC:

Best Step Orthopedics was founded to shape the future of foot and ankle treatment through innovative products designed to restore motion and alignment so as to allow patients to maintain their quality of life.

About Pace Surgical:

Pace Surgical was founded to provide foot and ankle surgeons with anatomically appropriate surgical solutions to preserve anatomical constructs and quality of life for patients. Pace Surgical's majority stockholder is Runway Healthcare, LP, a MedTech accelerator investment fund. Visit Pace-Surgical.com.

About Runway Healthcare:

Runway Healthcare is an early-stage medical device Venture Studio focused on early-stage technology in the Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, and Neurology sectors. Runway Healthcare finances and manages the product development process of its portfolio companies. Upon navigating a portfolio company through the regulatory process, Runway Healthcare will seek to transition the company's ownership to larger multi-national healthcare companies for commercialization. Visit RunwayHC.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the development of Pace Surgical products, the potential benefits and attributes of those products, and the company's expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Pace Surgical undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

