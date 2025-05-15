WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a rebound by utilities output offset by decreases by manufacturing and mining output, the Federal Reserve released a report on Thursday showing industrial production in the U.S. came in unchanged in the month of April.The Fed said industrial production was unchanged in April after falling by 0.3 percent in March. Economists had expected industrial production to rise by 0.2 percent.While utilities output surged by 3.3 percent in April after plunging by 6.2 percent in March, manufacturing and mining output fell by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX