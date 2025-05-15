Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM & Final Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

Global Opportunities Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Result of Annual General Meeting / Final Dividend

Following the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company, which was held earlier today, the Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed.

Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld on the resolutions will be published on the Company's website at www.globalopportunitiestrust.com

Resolution 4 approved the payment of a final dividend of 10.00p per Ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2024. The dividend will be paid on 30 May 2025 to those shareholders on the register at close of business on 2 May 2025. The ex-dividend date was 1 May 2025.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.13, a copy of the resolution(s) passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

