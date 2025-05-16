Anzeige
Freitag, 16.05.2025
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
16.05.25 | 08:00
3,660 Euro
+1,10 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
16.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            312.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            305.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            309.0718p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,497,423 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,549,027.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 309.0718

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1080               308.00      08:31:17          00075366606TRLO0      XLON 
1099               308.60      09:46:44          00075369399TRLO0      XLON 
987                308.00      09:52:30          00075369549TRLO0      XLON 
248                308.80      10:07:52          00075369984TRLO0      XLON 
442                308.80      10:07:52          00075369983TRLO0      XLON 
5653               308.80      10:08:09          00075369992TRLO0      XLON 
6                 308.80      10:08:09          00075369991TRLO0      XLON 
1025               308.80      10:08:09          00075369993TRLO0      XLON 
324                307.80      10:10:32          00075370089TRLO0      XLON 
793                307.80      10:10:32          00075370088TRLO0      XLON 
1123               308.40      10:35:17          00075371170TRLO0      XLON 
10000               308.20      10:49:43          00075371929TRLO0      XLON 
1016               308.80      10:57:31          00075372272TRLO0      XLON 
993                308.60      11:00:21          00075372389TRLO0      XLON 
975                308.60      11:00:34          00075372423TRLO0      XLON 
248                306.40      11:03:18          00075372549TRLO0      XLON 
775                306.40      11:03:18          00075372548TRLO0      XLON 
966                306.60      11:03:50          00075372559TRLO0      XLON 
408                306.60      11:04:21          00075372568TRLO0      XLON 
1300               306.60      11:04:21          00075372567TRLO0      XLON 
975                305.00      11:10:57          00075372821TRLO0      XLON 
988                308.60      11:53:19          00075373862TRLO0      XLON 
102                308.60      11:53:19          00075373861TRLO0      XLON 
1051               308.80      12:24:29          00075374594TRLO0      XLON 
960                310.00      12:54:02          00075375486TRLO0      XLON 
198                309.40      12:56:22          00075375527TRLO0      XLON 
747                309.40      12:56:22          00075375526TRLO0      XLON 
59                310.20      13:06:08          00075375673TRLO0      XLON 
59                310.20      13:06:08          00075375674TRLO0      XLON 
974                310.00      13:11:09          00075375860TRLO0      XLON 
142                311.00      13:50:17          00075377426TRLO0      XLON 
955                311.00      13:50:17          00075377427TRLO0      XLON 
71                312.00      14:04:15          00075377813TRLO0      XLON 
862                312.00      14:07:30          00075377950TRLO0      XLON 
100                312.00      14:07:30          00075377949TRLO0      XLON 
958                311.40      14:11:38          00075378063TRLO0      XLON 
989                309.80      14:21:12          00075378486TRLO0      XLON 
589                310.60      14:50:04          00075380357TRLO0      XLON 
400                310.60      14:50:04          00075380356TRLO0      XLON 
548                311.00      14:55:01          00075380642TRLO0      XLON 
558                311.00      14:55:01          00075380641TRLO0      XLON 
967                311.00      14:57:50          00075381113TRLO0      XLON 
1092               311.40      15:09:16          00075381759TRLO0      XLON 
100                310.80      15:27:44          00075383031TRLO0      XLON 
334                310.80      15:27:44          00075383030TRLO0      XLON 
210                310.80      15:28:20          00075383053TRLO0      XLON 
134                310.60      15:29:20          00075383079TRLO0      XLON 
369                310.60      15:29:20          00075383078TRLO0      XLON 
194                310.20      15:34:56          00075383426TRLO0      XLON 
1112               309.80      15:34:56          00075383427TRLO0      XLON 
1063               312.00      15:49:37          00075385332TRLO0      XLON 
113                312.00      15:55:40          00075385646TRLO0      XLON 
60                312.00      15:56:37          00075385714TRLO0      XLON 
819                312.00      15:56:37          00075385715TRLO0      XLON 
129                311.20      16:11:34          00075386584TRLO0      XLON 
783                311.20      16:11:34          00075386585TRLO0      XLON 
531                311.20      16:14:46          00075386897TRLO0      XLON 
244                311.40      16:16:50          00075387060TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
