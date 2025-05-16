Australia's Thesium has launched a new product designed to help solar farm developers de-risk and accelerate their projects, which includes a credit feasibility analysis and board-ready stakeholder documentation. From pv magazine Australia Biodiversity offset specialist Thesium has launched a new product designed to help solar farm developers de-risk and accelerate their projects. The Biodiversity in a Box tool is built for infrastructure and energy developers and decision makers facing complex regulatory environments by providing a structured assessment of biodiversity offset risks, and delivering ...

