DJ Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc (PLAN LN) Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-May-2025 / 09:55 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 16-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 9.6798 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2844000 CODE: PLAN LN ISIN: LU2370241684 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2370241684 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PLAN LN LEI Code: 549300DGW633M4IHL895 Sequence No.: 389238 EQS News ID: 2140584 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2140584&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2025 03:55 ET (07:55 GMT)