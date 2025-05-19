LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation eased in April to the lowest level in four months, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the 4.2 percent increase in March.The slowdown in inflation was driven by a 1.6 percent fall in transport costs. Health costs grew at a slower pace of 1.8 percent annually versus a 2.8 percent rise in March. Meanwhile, inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 3.6 percent from 3.2 percent.On a month-on-month basis, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent in April after rising 0.3 percent in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX